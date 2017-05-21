Subscribe
21 May 2017

Tapas and Trademarks: Trademark Administrators Brunch at INTA

Bienvenidos! Please join us in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday, May 21, 2017 from 11:30am to 1:15pm, for the Trademark Administrators Brunch. Imogen Fowler (Hogan Lovells, Spain) will moderate an entertaining and practical panel discussion on how best to work and communicate with trademark professionals around the world, while respecting their unique languages, cultures, and customs.

The speakers will provide useful examples, such as how a common word in one language can have a very different (and sometimes humorous) meaning or connotation when translated in another language, awareness of the importance of cross-cultural communication, and dealing with different communication styles.

The international panelists are Mercedes Bullrich (Mitrani, Caballero, Ojam & Ruiz Moreno, Argentina); Ali Buttars (Netflix, Inc., USA); Kim den Hertog (Adidas International Marketing BV, Netherlands); Joy Harrison-Abiola (Adepetun Caxton-Martins Agbor & Segun, Nigeria); and Mark McVicar (Winkler Partners, Taiwan).

There will also be time for networking, catching up with friends and colleagues, and enjoying delicious tapas.

Advanced registration for the event is required.

