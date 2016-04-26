Subscribe
vladfree-shutterstock-com
26 April 2016

Takeda secures phishing site in UDRP dispute

Pharmaceutical company Takeda has recovered a domain name that is confusingly similar to its trademark.

The domain, takedapharmaceuticalsusa.com, was registered in February this year, 52 years after Takeda first registered its ‘Takeda’ trademark in the US.

It led Takeda to file a complaint under the Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy with the US-based National Arbitration Forum (NAF) on March 22.

Takeda argued that the respondent, Rejeev Venkayya, had used its mark in connection with the company, that the domain is confusingly similar, that the respondent has no rights or legitimate interests in it, and that it isn’t offering “bona fide” goods or services.

The respondent did not reply to the complaint.

In a decision dated April 20 and published today, April 26, NAF panellist Bruce Meyerson handed Takeda the domain name.

He said it was confusingly similar to Takeda’s trademark “as it incorporates the mark in its entirety while adding the generic term ‘pharmaceuticals’ the geographic term ‘USA’ and the gTLD ‘.com’”.

Further, he said that the respondent does not have permission, authorisation or consent to use’s Takeda’s mark and has no rights or legitimate interests in it.

He also said that the respondent “uses the email address associated with the domain … to pass itself off as complainant and phish for internet users’ sensitive personal and/or financial information”.

The respondent also “scours job boards”,  sends “recruiting” emails for an online interview and “requests personal” information from individuals and therefore did not legitimately or fairly use the domain.

“Further, the record shows that respondent is attempting to trick internet users into divulging personal information … Respondent invites internet users to a Google HangOut, where respondent asks users to provide sensitive personal or financial information,” Meyerson said.

The decision is available here.

This was first published on  Trademarks and Brands Online.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges