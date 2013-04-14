Subscribe
dna620
15 April 2013

Supreme Court to hear oral arguments in Myriad case

Myriad Genetics will deliver an oral argument at the US Supreme Court today (Monday, April 15) defending its patents covering isolated human gene sequences linked to breast and ovarian cancer.

Patents
Australian court backs Myriad in human gene patent dispute
18 February 2013   A judge at Australia’s Federal Court has upheld Myriad Genetics’ patent covering a human gene mutation linked to breast cancer, in the country’s first court ruling on whether isolated genes can be patented.
Patents
US Supreme Court remands Myriad patent ruling
1 June 2012   In light of its decision in Prometheus v Mayo, the US Supreme Court has remanded the Myriad Genetics patent case to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.


