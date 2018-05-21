Subscribe
21 May 2018

Singapore to host INTA’s 142nd Annual Meeting

Speaking during last night’s Opening Ceremonies, Mr. Sanz de Acedo revealed that the event will take place at the Marina Bay Sands from April 25 to 29, 2020.

It will be the second Annual Meeting to take place in Asia, following 2014’s event in Hong Kong SAR, China.

INTA’s impact study entitled The Economic Contribution of Trademark-Intensive

Industries in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand indicates that trademark-intensive activities in Singapore generate increased employment across sectors and contribute to international trade.

“Singapore is a seminal location for the global trademark dialogue that will take place at INTA’s Annual Meeting in 2020. We are extremely pleased to go there and view this as an opportunity to further interact with and serve members globally,” said Mr. Sanz de Acedo

