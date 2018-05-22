Subscribe
22 May 2018

Retail Therapy

Just under one billion visits were made to IKEA stores around the world in 2017.

Cecilia Emanuelson, IP Counsel at Inter IKEA Systems BV (Netherlands), has worked for the worldwide IKEA franchisor for more than 20 years—and it’s her job to ensure all marks and branding associated with the IKEA business are legitimate and reflective of IKEA’s vision. Today, operating under a franchise model, Inter IKEA Systems BV has franchise agreements with 11 different groups of companies that own and operate 415 IKEA stores in 49 markets.

Ms. Emanuelson is involved in all aspects of trademark work for the home furnishings organization, including determining which marks to file in which jurisdictions and liaising with outside counsel on trademark prosecution matters. Dealing with oppositions takes up a considerable amount of time for IKEA’s attorneys, too, due to the volume of matters across so many countries.

“We deal with all enforcement matters worldwide,” Ms. Emanuelson adds. IKEA owns trademark registrations in approximately 80 jurisdictions, and the disputes that arise are varied. Common challenges for the IKEA team include trade dress infringements, unauthorized resellers using the IKEA marks, copycat stores, and online infringements across social media.

Ms. Emanuelson points out that the IP landscape has undergone “massive” changes over the course of her career, noting, “The Internet and social media have completely changed the way we work from the perspective of where the challenges appear and how we deal with these challenges.”

Addressing how global brands can secure adequate IP protection, Ms. Emanuelson says “there is no such thing as being sufficiently protected.” In any business there needs to be a balance between what the lawyers wish to protect and how much the organization is willing to spend, she explains—and having a trademark filing strategy is central to managing these perspectives.

“For every brand owner there is a price tag on everything done in the trademark department, but attempting to find better and smarter ways to do things is important,” she adds.

Shared Values

IKEA’s franchising model helps the brand carry out its mission.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges