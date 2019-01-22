Subscribe
istock-1065111128
22 January 2019

Reddit forum inactive following copyright complaint

Online forum Reddit Soccer Streams has been forced to abandon its streaming of live football over concerns about copyright infringement.

The forum, located on popular website Reddit, hosted free streams for football matches, including games from the  English Premier League (EPL) and the  Scottish Premier League.

The EPL, which owns the copyright for all broadcasts of the competition’s matches, has taken steps to crack down on illegal streaming.

Reddit administrators contacted the operators of the forum, informing them that Reddit planned to shut the streaming site if it continued to host infringing content.

Reddit Soccer Streams has over 430,000 subscribers.

The moderators of the forum, in  a post to its members, advertised two new sites where streams for football matches could be shared.

Illegal football streams have come under increasing pressure from the EPL. In May last year, TBO  reported that “a renowned pirate” of copyright-protected football broadcasts was ordered to pay the EPL £600,000 (US $777,481) after being found to have sold subscriptions to illegal streams.

Last July, the league’s ownership body won a UK High Court order requiring British internet service providers to block servers hosting illegal streams of EPL matches.

This was first published on TBO.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Premier League opens new Singapore office to target piracy
15 January 2019   The English Premier League has opened its first international office, in Singapore, to fight piracy of its content in the Asia-Pacific region.
Copyright
Live sports and e-publications a target for infringers, says report
24 February 2020   E-publications and live sporting events saw above-average levels of online copyright infringement over the last two years, according to UK government research.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

BOGG bag maker sues retail giants over 'copycat' bags
M&S festive gin sinks Aldi in ‘lookalike’ case
UK diverges from EU on 'acquiescence' in trademark dispute
Battle of the logos: Tesco takes on Lidl in UK Court of Appeal
Why lookalike cases are not a lost cause despite Thatchers v Aldi
Taylor Wessing hires ‘exciting’ addition to international practice
Jimi Hendrix’s late bandmates get green light to sue over album royalties
Potter Clarkson targets Scottish market with new office