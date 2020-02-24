Subscribe
shutterstock_1254217552_vasyl_shulga
24 February 2020CopyrightEdward Pearcey

Live sports and e-publications a target for infringers, says report

E-publications and live sporting events saw above-average levels of online copyright infringement over the last two years, according to UK government research.

Some 35% of e-publication users have accessed illegal content over the past three months, while 34% of live sports fans had done the same, according to the Online Copyright Infringement Tracker, published by the UK Intellectual Property Office ( IPO).

Within all categories, 25% of all respondents had downloaded illegal content over the previous three months.

“A key enabler in relation to infringement is the perceived level of accessibility,” said the study. “The process of accessing content via illegal sources is considered to be relatively easy, and the wealth of content available is enticing.”

“Ambiguity is also a problem, and for some content categories, there was uncertainty around whether they were technically illegal or not,” added the report.

Furthermore, many felt that the responsibility for content protection ultimately lies with those who are making the content available, and few downloaders “seem to have a sense of the ramifications of using illegal sources and are, therefore, willing to take the risk”, said the report.

However, the overall level of infringement across all content categories (excluding digital visual images) remained consistent across 2018 and 2019.

Encouragingly, the research also highlighted a number of messages that could encourage infringers to reduce their use of illegal sources, said the report.

“While there were some differences depending on whether they were 'savvy' or 'cautious' infringer, generally, most reacted well to “messages that provided relevant insight into the dangers and consequences of using illegal methods”.

The report is the office’s ninth such annual survey monitoring the impact of new online platforms on infringement behaviours. This year’s research was carried out by researchers AudienceNet.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Law firm dispute over ‘Emergent’ ends at South Carolina court

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drop ‘Sussex Royal’ TMs

‘Opportunistic’ COVID-19 trademark application ‘likely to fail’

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Printed publications: an evolving doctrine
22 November 2020   While the PTAB’s decision in Hulu provides some guidance for post-grant proceedings, there is still no bright-line rule as to what constitutes a “printed publication”. Eugene Perez of Birch Stewart Kolasch Birch examines current case rulings.
article
Reddit forum inactive following copyright complaint
22 January 2019   Online forum Reddit Soccer Streams has been forced to abandon its streaming of live football over concerns about copyright infringement.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
Lord Chris Holmes: ‘It’s high time to legislate AI’
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India