Overview:

Jennifer Debrow is a partner in Taft’s Minneapolis office, having joined the firm in 2023 from Lathrop. Knowledgeable in all brand-related matters, Debrow’s work includes managing the international trademark portfolio for a Fortune 500 company with more than 3,000 trademarks in over 160 countries. She is adept in the prosecution of trademarks, including nontraditional marks, and clearance for new house brands, product names and logos.