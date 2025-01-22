Subscribe

Hemant Gupta, Epstein Becker Green

Overview:

Recommended by a peer for patent work, Hemant Gupta devises creative solutions for innovative businesses to maximise their IP. A member of Epstein Becker Green, Gupta has represented clients ranging from some of the world’s best-known retailers to medical device manufacturers, drawing on a broad knowledge base across life sciences as well as software and systems architecture.

Gupta’s experience includes serving as outside general counsel for one of the largest manufacturers of premium fitness products, and advising pharmaceutical and biotech companies on technology licensing, commercialisation and collaborations with academic research hospitals and universities.





