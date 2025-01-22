Steven Carlson, Robins Kaplan

Overview:

Silicon Valley partner Steven Carlson leverages in-depth technology knowledge and legal expertise to help companies protect their high-value intangible asserts across machine learning, medical devices, semiconductors, robotics and more. Recommended for inclusion in the rankings by a client, Carlson is a first-chair litigator who practices in state and federal courts across the US, and has demonstrated his thought leadership on patent litigation by writing numerous articles and books on the topic.