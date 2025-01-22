Subscribe

Douglas Sorrocco, Dunlap Codding

Overview:

Attorney-director at boutique IP firm Dunlap Codding, Douglas Sorocco “easily bridges the gap between legal precedent and business strategy”, according to an international client at a major multinational. Sorocco’s practice encompasses all aspects of IP law, grounded in a broad scientific background across life sciences, chemical engineering and medical devices. He litigates on behalf of plaintiffs and defendants around the country, as well as providing strategic IP counsel to clients.





Editor's picks

Trademarks
Thatchers v Aldi: A lookalikes playbook for brands?
22 January 2025

Editor's picks

Trademarks
Thatchers v Aldi: A lookalikes playbook for brands?
22 January 2025
Trademarks
‘It hurts’: Australia reels after ‘Uggs’ forced to rename abroad
17 January 2025
Future of IP
EPO report reveals leading tech investors in Europe
16 January 2025
Artificial Intelligence
UK govt aims for balancing act in ambitious AI plan
14 January 2025
Trademarks
Will Walmart’s Birkin gambit be worth it in the end?
13 January 2025
Trademarks
Should a musician’s headshot qualify for TM protection? ‘Yes’ says INTA
10 January 2025