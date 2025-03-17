Subscribe

Joel McDonald, Addleshaw Goddard

Overview:

Joel McDonald departed Stobbs to take up a new position as head of Brands at Addleshaw Goddard in January 2025, following former Stobbs head of litigation Geoff Steward to the firm. Known for representing some of the world’s largest sports brands, McDonald’s clients have included UEFA, Nike, Six Nations and Liverpool Football Club, as well as big names in other industries such as Jack Daniel’s and Stanley Black & Decker.  McDonald advises on all aspects of trademark and design law, including clearance, prosecution and disputes.





