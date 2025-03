Caroline Hayward, Trowers & Hamlins

Overview:

A partner at global firm Trowers & Hamlins, Caroline Hayward is a versatile IP specialist with expertise covering all aspects of IP law, including trademarks and passing off, design rights, copyright and patents. Her practice covers both contentious and non-contentious matters, including trademark infringement, validity and enforcement issues. Hayward’s experience involves comparative advertising and misleading publicity, domain name disputes, technology research and IP licensing rights, making her a go-to advisor for high-stakes IP matters.