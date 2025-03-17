Aaron Wood, Novagraaf

Overview:

In April 2024, Aaron Wood transitioned from specialised London IP firm Brandsmiths to Amsterdam-headquartered Novagraaf, part of global IP solutions provider Questel. Based at Novagraaf’s London office, Wood provides in-house advocacy as one of a small number of UK trademark attorneys granted the same rights of audience as a barrister to take an IP dispute before the UK courts.

Wood boasts an impressive track record, having conducted more hearings before the UK Intellectual Property Office in the last five years than any other trademark attorney, and is well-known in the London IP legal community, although his style of working has divided opinion on occasion. Having made his mark at Brandsmiths with its first-rate client following, Wood is one to watch as he approaches the completion of his first year at Novagraaf.