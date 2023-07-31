Vishen Pillay is a patent partner in the Durban office of Adams & Adams. He has a background in electronic engineering and is an admitted attorney as well as a qualified patent attorney. Pillay has drafted and prosecuted patent and design applications on behalf of many South African universities, science councils, US Fortune 500, and South African Top 100 companies. He was one of the first people of colour in South Africa to qualify as a patent attorney and is one of the longest practising patent attorneys of colour in the country. He mentors people of colour involved in IP, including patent attorneys and people involved in IP management, and gives regular IP workshops to entrepreneurs via initiatives such as Innovate Durban, a non-profit aimed at supporting innovators in the region. Pillay is also a member of the firm’s D&I committee.