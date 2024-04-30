Tatyana Shpakovich is senior partner and head of the patent and trademark department at Doubinsky & Osharova. She specialises in IP rights registration, elaboration of IP strategies, licensing and transactions, and transfer of IP rights. Shpakovich has been working in the IP sphere for more than 25 years and her expertise includes trademarks, copyright, geographical indications, licensing and franchising agreements, life sciences and pharmaceutical disputes and IP portfolio creation. She has worked with clients in industries spanning agricultural, automotive, chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, IT and telecommunication, alcohol and non-alcohol drinks, mineral waters, and cosmetics, and she has represented some of the world’s biggest brands. Shpakovich is an active member of professional associations such as INTA, ECTA and the National Association of Patent Attorneys (NAPA) where she contributes to the development of the profession and exchanges experience with colleagues.