Subscribe

Tatyana Shpakovich

Tatyana-Shpakovich

Key details

  • Job title:Senior partner
  • Firm:Doubinsky & Osharova
  • Jurisdiction:Ukraine

Tatyana Shpakovich is senior partner and head of the patent and trademark department at Doubinsky & Osharova. She specialises in IP rights registration, elaboration of IP strategies, licensing and transactions, and transfer of IP rights. Shpakovich has been working in the IP sphere for more than 25 years and her expertise includes trademarks, copyright, geographical indications, licensing and franchising agreements, life sciences and pharmaceutical disputes and IP portfolio creation. She has worked with clients in industries spanning agricultural, automotive, chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, IT and telecommunication, alcohol and non-alcohol drinks, mineral waters, and cosmetics, and she has represented some of the world’s biggest brands. Shpakovich is an active member of professional associations such as INTA, ECTA and the National Association of Patent Attorneys (NAPA) where she contributes to the development of the profession and exchanges experience with colleagues.

Company Latest

INTA files Ukraine trademark in show of support
Legalising the illegal: how Russia is replacing foreign brands


More profiles

Diversity
Lisa Jakob
Chief trademark & copyright counsel   Merck   Lisa Jakob serves as the chief trademark & copyright counsel for Merck.
Diversity
Bradford Craig
Senior associate   Blank Rome   Bradford Craig is an associate at Blank Rome, and concentrates his practice on IP and technology matters.
Diversity
Myrtha Hurtado Rivas
General counsel   Nestlé   Myrtha Hurtado Rivas joined Nestlé in October 2021 as general counsel, brand and marketing properties, licensing and anti-counterfeiting to lead these areas across Nestlé globally.
Diversity
Vandita Chandrani
Associate general counsel   Elekta   Vandita Chandrani has been the associate general counsel, IP, at Elekta.


More features

Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’