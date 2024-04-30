Monika Zielińska is a Polish and European patent attorney and an advocate who specialises in trademarks, industrial designs and copyrights. She represents clients in proceedings before the Polish Patent Office, the EUIPO, and before administrative courts. Zielińska joined Patpol in 2016, and had previously worked for a few recognised legal firms. During her work at Patpol, she has represented companies from various fields, such as the advertising, food and automotive industries, as well as non-governmental organisations. She is a member of the District Bar Council in Warsaw, the Polish Chamber of Patent Attorneys, the European Patent Institute (EPI) and the German Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property (GRUR).