Monika Zielińska
Key details
- Job title:Partner
- Firm:PatPol
- Jurisdiction:Poland
Monika Zielińska is a Polish and European patent attorney and an advocate who specialises in trademarks, industrial designs and copyrights. She represents clients in proceedings before the Polish Patent Office, the EUIPO, and before administrative courts. Zielińska joined Patpol in 2016, and had previously worked for a few recognised legal firms. During her work at Patpol, she has represented companies from various fields, such as the advertising, food and automotive industries, as well as non-governmental organisations. She is a member of the District Bar Council in Warsaw, the Polish Chamber of Patent Attorneys, the European Patent Institute (EPI) and the German Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property (GRUR).
More profiles
Diversity
Partner Tatiana Machado is a partner at RNA Law and has expertise in patent disputes.
Diversity
Partner Axinn Jason Murata is a patent attorney who represents pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and other companies in contentious trials and appeals
Diversity
Associate general counsel Rivian Romi Akpala has worked with Rivian’s legal team to spearhead the creation of a new legal, diversity and belonging committee aimed at increasing diversity in the legal profession.