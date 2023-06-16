Maria Ines Herrera
Key details
- Job title:Senior partner
- Firm:BARLAW
- Jurisdiction:Peru
Maria Ines Herrera is a senior partner of BARLAW—Barrera & Asociados. A lawyer with more than 18 years of experience, she advises global corporations, and develops comprehensive strategies for the protection, defence and litigation of trademarks, unfair competition and copyrights. She is an active member of INTA, AIPPI, APPI, IAPP, IACC, ASIPI and AMCHAM, and has been recognised as an outstanding lawyer by many international magazines and rankings.
