Key details

  • Job title:Executive director
  • Firm:EUIPO
  • Jurisdiction:Spain

João Negrão officially became executive director of EUIPO in October 2023 and D&I has emerged as high on his agenda. A Portuguese national, Negrão served at the EUIPO over the past 13 years. Before that, he served for ten years in the national IP office of Portugal. Since his appointment as director, he has launched the EUIPO Equal Opportunities Programme (EOP), an initiative led by the HR department to promote D&I across multiple areas including gender, geography, age and disabilities. Key actions within the EOP include equitable practices in recruitment, career development, learning and development, and working conditions, alongside fostering a culture of inclusivity through communications and training initiatives. He has also appointed an equal opportunities officer, underscoring the EUIPO's commitment to evaluating and advancing these goals. Further, D&I will feature as a key objective in the upcoming EUIPO Strategic Programme 2030.



