Elaine Spector

Elaine-Spector

Key details

  • Job title:Partner
  • Firm:Harrity & Harrity
  • Jurisdiction:US

Elaine Spector is a patent attorney with over 20 years of experience in IP law. As an avid believer in giving back, she is dedicated to improving diversity in the field of patent law through her numerous diversity leadership roles including as vice chair of the Intellectual Property Owners’ (IPO) diversity committee, and she is chair of the association’s D&I Committee Outreach Subcommittee. She serves as co-chair of Harrity & Harrity’s D&I committee and hosts ‘Driving Diversity’, a weekly vlog sharing diversity-related tips and FAQs, as well as quarterly webinars in a series called ‘Diversity Dialogue’ as part of Harrity’s diversity channel. Spector is a board member at Change the Conversation (formerly No More Stolen Childhoods), a non-profit organisation that engages communities in the prevention of and healing from child sexual abuse.

