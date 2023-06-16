Subscribe

Claudia Fernandini

Claudia-Fernandini

Key details

  • Job title:Founding partner
  • Firm:Mertz
  • Jurisdiction:Peru

Claudia Fernandini has more than 25 years of experience in IP and competition law and has managed more than 2,000 patent files and 6,000 trademark files. She has expertise in technology transfer and innovation, and helps companies develop plans to protect their innovations, creations and brand names. Fernandini also has substantial experience with trade secret protection and works on technology scouting and competitive intelligence projects on a regular basis. Fernandini served as general director of Clarke Modet Peru from its foundation until December 2014. She holds a master’s degree in business administration from the Universidad del Pacífico, and a masters in development of innovation and product projects from the Universidad Científica del Sur. Fernandini co-founded Mertz Peru in 2016.



