Subscribe

Claudia Fernandini

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Founding Partner and CEO
  • Firm: Mertz
  • Jurisdiction: Peru
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • WIPR Ranking:Influential Women - 2025, WIPR Influential Women 2025




More leaders

profile
Stephany Gabriela Soto Bendezu
Partner & COO   Mertz  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test