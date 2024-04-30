Carol Wang is co-deputy head of dispute resolution at Lusheng and head of its Shanghai Office. She advises on IP protection strategies in China, with particular expertise in relation to copyright and design protection, well-known trademark recognition, patent prosecution and litigation, and unfair competition laws, and has managed brand protection programmes for several major clients. Her clients include some of the world’s most well-known companies from Europe, North America, etc, spanning industries of fast-moving consumer goods, luxury, fashion, entertainment, industrial commodity manufacturing and many other fields. Wang has handled landmark cases in China, including New Balance v New Barlun, Spin Master v Lingdong, Timberland v Zhongshan Tongye, and Burberry v Feacome.