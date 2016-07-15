Subscribe

Aoife Murphy

Aoife-Murphy

Key details

  • Job title:Partner
  • Firm:DLA Piper
  • Jurisdiction:Ireland

Aoife Murphy is an experienced commercial litigator with a particular focus on IP. She advises a wide range of indigenous and multinational clients on all aspects of patents, trademarks, copyright and design-related IP matters. Murphy is particularly experienced in multijurisdictional patent disputes and has acted in more patent related disputes in the Irish commercial court list than any other practitioner in Ireland in the last number of years. She has also acted in most of the preliminary injunction applications in the court list since 2018. Murphy has considerable experience in life science matters, particularly medical devices and biosimilars. She is involved in claims of infringement and revocation of patents and SPCs which protect pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotechnology and electronic point-of-sale systems. Murphy has acted for manufacturers and brand owners in trademark, passing off and unfair competition litigation, and also represents clients in copyright, licensing and ownership disputes. She sits on the Intellectual Property Law Committee of the Law Society of Ireland

Company Latest

DLA Piper adds fashion law pioneer to Los Angeles IP practice
Digital decisions: brands in the metaverse
DLA Piper gains 30-strong patent team from rival law firm


More profiles

Diversity
Michael Moore
Associate general counsel, IP   Mattel   Michael Moore is a senior leader in the global toy industry, serving as the associate general counsel and senior director at Mattel
Diversity
Mônica Sichel Gurvitz
Partner and patent counsel   Montaury   Mônica Gurvitz holds a BSc in biomedical sciences from the Federal University of the State of Rio de Janeiro and a BSc in chemical engineering from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.
Diversity
Tatiana Machado
Partner   Tatiana Machado is a partner at RNA Law and has expertise in patent disputes.
Diversity
Anke Nordemann-Schiffel
Partner   Nordemann   Anke Nordemann-Schiffel is an expert in the fields of copyright law, trademark law, press law and competition law, as well as in international law.


More features

Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’