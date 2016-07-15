Aoife Murphy is an experienced commercial litigator with a particular focus on IP. She advises a wide range of indigenous and multinational clients on all aspects of patents, trademarks, copyright and design-related IP matters. Murphy is particularly experienced in multijurisdictional patent disputes and has acted in more patent related disputes in the Irish commercial court list than any other practitioner in Ireland in the last number of years. She has also acted in most of the preliminary injunction applications in the court list since 2018. Murphy has considerable experience in life science matters, particularly medical devices and biosimilars. She is involved in claims of infringement and revocation of patents and SPCs which protect pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotechnology and electronic point-of-sale systems. Murphy has acted for manufacturers and brand owners in trademark, passing off and unfair competition litigation, and also represents clients in copyright, licensing and ownership disputes. She sits on the Intellectual Property Law Committee of the Law Society of Ireland