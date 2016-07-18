Subscribe

Annie Tsoi

Annie-Tsoi

Key details

  • Job title:Partner
  • Firm:Deacons
  • Jurisdiction:China
  • Practice area:Litigation, Trade Secrets, Copyright

Annie Tsoi has 30 years’ experience in advising on all aspects of IP work. She has advised many major Hong Kong and international clients on strategic issues in China relating to the protection, enforcement and commercial exploitation of IP rights including managing complex IP portfolios. Tsoi gives back by devoting her time in pro bono work, helping social enterprises with their IP needs, and actively participates in the IP community by sharing her insights and knowledge with other IP professionals. Tsoi is the partner in charge of Deacons Cares and Deacons Social Circle, some of the firm’s initiatives aiming at promoting people engagement and supporting a wide range of community services in Hong Kong. Outside of Deacons, Tsoi actively contributes to the IP community globally. Between 2021 and 2023, she served as the secretary general of The International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property (AIPPI), the world’s leading non-profit association dedicated to the development and improvement of laws for the protection of IP. In October 2022, she led the AIPPI team to launch its first D&I committee in order to ensure inclusivity and facilitate members to bring such concepts back to their own countries for more harmonised communities.



