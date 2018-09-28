Subscribe

Rahul Chaudhry & Partners

PHYSICAL ADDRESS

  • RCY House C-235, Defence Colony, New Delhi-110024, India
  • 1003, Godrej BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai-400051, India
  • Plot No B-28, Sector 32, Institutional Area, Gurugram-122001, India

TELEPHONE NUMBER

  • +91 11 435 000 00
  • +91 22 695 000 00
  • +91 124 4036 821

EMAIL ADDRESS

mail@rahulchaudhry.com

WEBSITE

https://rahulchaudhry.com/


Profile:

Rahul Chaudhry & Partners is a leading IP law firm with a distinguished reputation of providing trusted legal solutions and comprehensive advisory services to its clients for over 41 years. The Firm offers comprehensive legal solutions to clients across all industries. Over the years, the Firm has received recognition from esteemed peers from the industry and the clients, which is a testimony to the Firm’s capabilities.

With a team of 58 vibrant lawyers, managed by 19 proficient partners, the firm has been practising with 03 offices in India – Delhi, Gurugram and our newly established office in Mumbai, for providing thoughtful and reliable IP solutions to its clients in various practice areas related to Intellectual Property Rights, Trademarks, Copyrights, Patents & Design, Dispute Resolution, Media & Entertainment etc.


AREAS OF SPECIALIZATION

  1. Trademarks
  2. Copyrights
  3. Patents
  4. Designs
  5. Semiconductors
  6. Plant Varieties
  7. Biodiversity
  8. Media & Entertainment


JURISDICTIONS

India

Leader Profiles

Rahul Chaudhry
Managing Partner  
Dr. Sunaina Koul
Partner  
Veena Poolakal
Senior Partner  
Anuradha Salhotra
Founding Partner  


