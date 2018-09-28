Subscribe
istock-476304740_thepalmer
28 September 2018TrademarksBaani Talwar

On the road to better IP protection

One of the major challenges for small businesses is inadequate capital, so the protection of IP is not their priority. This is despite the fact that IP helps smaller businesses in their day-to-day business developments through marketing, product development and raising financial capital with IP assignments, licensing and franchising.

Due to their lack of IP knowledge and desire for resources, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are always at risk of exploitation by dishonest traders who can dilute the MSMEs’ rights by misrepresenting any form of IP as their own in the Indian market.

By lowering the trademark filings fees for individuals, start-ups and MSMEs under the Trademarks Rules, 2017 by 50%, the government has tried to encourage them to file applications for creation and protection of their brand on one hand, at the same time ensuring that the competitiveness level is maintained by curbing frivolous filings from larger businesses by increasing the fees for them. This increase also helps to maintain the government’s funds, as bigger companies are the main source of revenue for the government while it provides concessional fees to small businesses.

Importance of IP rights

MSMEs play a major role in creation of new innovations which are the result of their intellect. Optimal use of IP assets and portfolios along with brand value helps MSMEs to increase the market value of their business assets.

IP protection helps in acquiring venture capital, enhancing access to finance and preventing competitors copying or using deceptively similar brands/designs of a company’s products or services. -

The question of small businesses protecting their IP rights, including any unique products or services that they own, becomes more prominent, as they are at a particular disadvantage due to their lack of knowledge, expertise or resources necessary to prevent the theft of their ideas and products, and can become easy victims of piracy, counterfeiting, and patent infringement.

The consequences of not seeking statutory protection for IP can be fatal as other market players can take advantage and launch similar brands/products with a view to creating confusion among the buyers. It is necessary to stop the infringement so that the MSMEs who are the original investors or creators can reap the benefits of their IP by enhancing the value of their business assets. Therefore, sufficient protection of a company’s IP is a crucial step in deterring potential infringement and in turning ideas into business assets with a real market value.

Furthermore, IP rights may prove to be fruitful in increasing the brand value of the MSMEs in the eyes of potential investors/banks/licensees, etc, as IP is considered to be an invaluable and intangible asset and a powerful tool which, if used in the correct manner, can substantially add value and growth to an MSME’s brand name.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis