denmark
17 July 2020

Potter Clarkson adds three in Denmark

European IP law firm  Potter Clarkson has hired Lars Karnøe, Jakob Andersen and Louise Aaby Jørgensen, who will join the firm’s IP team in Denmark.

Karnøe, who will become a partner, was previously head of legal at Nordic law firm, Plougmann Vingtoft. He has more than 25 years’ experience in IP, with specialist expertise in the food sector. He holds panel and committee posts for the  International Trademark Association (INTA) and the  European Union Intellectual Property Office, and is also an affiliate professor at the  University of Aarhus.

Andersen joins the firm as a consultant, bringing more than a decade of experience in IP litigation and trademarks. He specialises in integrating technology with traditional IP services and helped develop the IP asset management tool,  Oblima.

Jørgensen joins the firm as an associate with expertise in design-led innovation and data protection.

Steve Smith, managing partner at Potter Clarkson, said: “In Lars, Jakob, and Louise, we have a premier league line-up. Lars is a heavyweight in the IP world with gold standard credentials and I know his clients and colleagues alike will value his wise counsel.”

Potter Clarkson has a 200-strong team, with offices in the UK, Sweden, Denmark and Germany.

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

