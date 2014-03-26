Subscribe
img-6628
Photo: OHIM
26 March 2014

OHIM hosts conference to fight piracy in sport

The Office for Harmonization in the Internal Market (OHIM) and Europol have organised a conference to tackle counterfeiting and piracy in sport.

With the football World Cup taking place in June, the issue of counterfeiting sports goods and the piracy of sport IP is a big concern for the industry.

The sports industry contributes almost €300 million ($414 million) to the EU economy every year and accounts for 4.5 million jobs across Europe.

Paul Maier, director of OHIM, said: “Great sporting events like the World Cup are enjoyed by fans all around the world. However, such events attract illegal activities such as the counterfeiting of products destined for fans and followers as well as the illegal retransmission of images.”

The conference is taking place this week.

