O’Conor & Power

With a large and extensive expertise in the handling of IP portfolios for domestic and international clients in Argentina and Latin America, our lawyers, industrial property agents and select network of engineers and technical professionals, bring together their broad backgrounds and experiences in different disciplines and industries to work closely as a team representing international, regional and local companies.

Wholly responsive to clients’ needs based on the firms large local and international IP experience and expertise, in order to satisfy the IP community requirements in a new scenario of a globalized world following the premises of reliability, quality, efficient action, adaptability to price tailoring and flexibility, with equal emphasis in customized and personalized services.

We are also qualified to protect and enforce clients IP interests through transactions, dispute resolutions, litigation, border enforcement measures and unfair competition related actions.

Our professionals and staff regularly participate in seminars and conferences nationally and internationally, thus keeping updated on the latest IP legal developments in Argentina, Latin America and throughout the world.

• List of specialization:

Trademarks

Patents

Technology Transfer

Software

Utility Models

Industrial Designs

Domain Names

Copyright

• Association memberships

INTA – International Trademark Association. AIPPI – Association Internationale pour la Protection de la Propriété Intellectuelle. LES – Licensing Executives Society. FICPI – Fédération Internationale de Conseils en Propriété Industrielle.

ECTA -European Communities Trade Mark Association. MARQUES – The Association of European Trade Mark Owners.

AIPLA – American Intellectual Property Law Association (Estados Unidos de América).

IPIC – Intellectual Property Institute of Canada