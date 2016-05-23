Subscribe
devenorr-shutterstock-com
23 May 2016

My INTA: Ten minutes with Alt Legal

In the first of several daily chats with attendees and exhibitors at the INTA annual conference, WIPR spoke to Nehal Madhani of Alt Legal about the changing face of the IP software industry and which IP offices are embracing modernisation.

What is your name and company?

My name is Nehal Madhani, I am a lawyer by trade, I used to work at Kirkland & Ellis but I left in 2013 and learnt computer programming and started building Alt Legal, which helps companies and law firms to create and manage intellectual property.

Copyright
INTA 2016: Monday roundup
23 May 2016   All of the most important stories from Monday at the International Trademark Association's annual conference 2016.


