Music Publishers Association joins PIPCU’s Operation Creative

UK-based group the Music Publishers Association (MPA) has joined Operation Creative, the anti-piracy programme run by the City of London’s Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU).

Operation Creative is designed to prevent and disrupt websites from providing unauthorised access to copyrighted content.

It is led by PIPCU in partnership with the creative and advertising industries and was launched in 2014.

Under the programme rights owners identify and report an infringing website to PIPCU, providing evidence indicating how the site is involved in illegal activity.

PIPCU then evaluates the site and, if it's found to be infringing, contacts its owner and offers it the opportunity to start operating legitimately.

If a website fails to comply then other options, including contacting the domain registrar to seek suspension of the site and disrupting advertising revenue, may be implemented.

The British Phonographic Industry, the Federation Against Copyright Theft, the Publishers Association and PRS for Music are already members of the operation.

The MPA announced it would be joining on Friday, August 19.

Peter Ratcliffe, head of PIPCU, said: “I am pleased to welcome the MPA to the Operation Creative initiative. PIPCU is committed to reducing the impact of IP crime on the UK's creative industries and, in Creative, we have a wonderful tool to disrupt the infringers' revenue streams.”

Claire McAuley, general manager at the MPA, added: “We are excited to be joining the partners and look forward to working with them in our collective fight against online music piracy.”