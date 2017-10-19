Maiwald expands IP advisory practice with new partner

German law firm Maiwald has announced that Axel Neidlein has joined the firm’s Dusseldorf office as a partner.

He joins from Cohausz & Florack, where he was a partner for three years.

Neidlein advises clients mainly from the sectors of mechanical and electrical engineering as well as medical devices and software. He also has a particular focus on the protection of digital business models and the internet of things.

Previously, Neidlein was executive partner with Accenture, and was in charge of strategy, technology, innovation and growth both in Germany and throughout Europe.

Martin Huenges, partner at the firm, said: “Neidlein’s appointment will further develop our advisory regarding the protection of innovations both technically and value-oriented.”

