Vivek Singh

Vivek is a registered Patent Agent and Attorney at law with Technical, Legal and Business background. He is a Govt. of India recognized IP facilitator. He has diverse work experience and knowledge of the domains like IP Strategy, IP Prosecution (India and globally), IP Enforcement, IP Policy and IP driven R&D. Previously, Vivek has served as Deputy Director - IPR at FICCI (India's apex industry body), worked in the in-house IP Team of Ranbaxy Laboratories and has also worked with various IP law firms. He has been providing cost effective IP solutions to Fortune 500 companies, Start-ups, MSMEs & Individual Inventors.