Since 1999 Valery Medvedev has been leading the largest IP practice in Russia as managing partner of Gorodissky & Partners. Medvedev has vast international experience in patents, and one of his primary focuses is prosecution and enforcement of patent rights in mechanics and electrical engineering. He is also active in trademark proceedings and IP rights infringement issues, supervising the most complicated and important firms‚Äô cases personally. He is actively involved in IP assets management, technology transfer and licensing.