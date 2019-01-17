Sara Holder

Women In IP

Partner, UK Clare Robinson joined Osborne Clarke after qualifying in 1987 and became a partner at the firm in 1992. Robinson is a leading litigator in IP disputes and has more than 20 years‚Äô experience advising clients on resolving complex and substantial cases. She acts for clients in the UK and overseas, and is recognised for her ability to maximise strategic opportunities for her clients and achieve cost-effective results. As well as handling substantial litigation, she is experienced in other forms of dispute resolution, such as mediation and commercial arbitration.