Sheila Swaroop

Key details

  • Job title: Chair of firmwide litigation practice
  • Firm: Knobbe Martens
  • Jurisdiction: US

Company Latest

‘High stakes’ litigator leaves Knobbe for Crowell & Moring
New leadership roles at Knobbe Martens' US offices
Canada rail track firm shunts rival’s patent




