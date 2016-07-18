Subscribe

Peter McAndrews

Peter McAndrews is a patent and trademark attorney, specialising in litigation and US Patent and Trademark Office proceedings. As lead counsel, he has achieved success for clients in front of federal juries, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, and the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. He guides clients in acquisition, development, licensing, and defence of IP assets. He holds a BSc in electrical and computer engineering and, over his 27 years in IP law, has acquired a broad and deep understanding of a variety of communications, medical device, computer, electrical, and mechanical technologies.









