Subscribe

Patrick Duxbury

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Gowling WLG

Company Latest

Gowling WLG pursues European expansion with new IP team in Paris
UK govt retains IP exhaustion regime
Legal sector pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Marques 2019: the future of technology and IP practice
Gowling promotes 19 to partner in Canada




More leaders

profile
Natalie Rizkalla-Kamel
Partner and Trademark Agent   Gowling WLG  
profile
Omar Nassif
Partner   Gowling WLG  
profile
Paul Inman
Partner   Gowling WLG  
profile
Peter Milne
Partner   Gowling WLG  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Gowling WLG pursues European expansion with new IP team in Paris
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute