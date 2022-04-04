Oscar Mago
Key Details
- Founding Partner and CEO
- (511) 5026467
- omago@omcabogados.com.pe
Mr. Mago is the founding partner and CEO of the Law Firm OMC Abogados & Consultores He has more than 30 years of experience in the field of Intellectual Property Law. He is responsible for the management of the IP department where he provides his experience in Trademarks and Patents applications, oppositions, advice for cases of unfair competition and infringement actions, copyright, industrial design, among others.
Professional Affiliations
