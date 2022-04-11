Nikhil Krishnamurthy

A Senior Partner in K Law, Nikhil is an IP attorney with 25 years of experience in IP LitigationProsecution, Licensing, Enforcement and Strategy. Nikhil has advised on M&E issues for a range of clients including music publishers, record labels, film producers, intermediaries, radio stations, performers, actors and models.He has managed the IP enforcement portfolios of several luxury brands and software companies; advised on various niche IT issues, and represented plaintiffs in electronic trespass and hacking matters.He has been recognized as Top 100 Individual Lawyers by the Forbes India Legal Powerlist 2021, as Super 50 Lawyers and Top TMT / Fintech Lawyers in India by ALB, 2021.