Latest
AI
Careers
Diversity
Future of IP
INTA 2024
Law firm news
Standard-essential patents
Trade secrets
Unified Patent Court
Patents
Trademarks
Copyright
Jurisdiction reports
Rankings
About Rankings
UK Trademark Rankings 2024
Germany Trademark Rankings 2024
Diversity Top 100 2024
Leaders 2024
Company Directory
WIPR Insights
Magazines
Events
Conferences
Webinars
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
WIPR Leaders 2024
Nguyen Duc Thang
Nguyen Duc Thang
Key details
Job title:
Deputy General Director, Partner and Director of the patent department
Firm:
InvestIP
Jurisdiction:
Vietnam
More features
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
From quills to qwerty: the evolution of writing through patents
The AI revolution is coming for artists—laws need to catch up
Nigeria: Trademark protection strategies for fintech startups