Latest
AI
Careers
Diversity
Future of IP
INTA 2024
Law firm news
Standard-essential patents
Trade secrets
Unified Patent Court
Patents
Trademarks
Copyright
Jurisdiction reports
WIPR Insights
Rankings
UK Trademark Rankings 2024
Germany Trademark Rankings 2024
Diversity Top 100 2024
Leaders 2024
Company Directory
Magazines
Events
Conferences
Webinars
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
WIPR Leaders
Mr Stéphane Speich
Mr Stéphane Speich
Key details
Job title:
Patent, Trademark & Design Attorney
Firm:
Dennemeyer
Company Latest
A likelihood of confusion: similar facts, different trademark decisions
IP services: Staying lean and agile
Advertisement feature: Solving the searching?
A likelihood of confusion: similar facts, different trademark decisions
More features
Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Gowling WLG pursues European expansion with new IP team in Paris
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency