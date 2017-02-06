Subscribe

Monica Riva Talley

Key details

  • Job title:Director
  • Jurisdiction:United States - Washington DC, United States, US - Washington DC, US
  • Practice area:Dispute Resolution

Monica Talley is a director at Sterne Kessler Goldstein & Fox and heads the firm's trademark and brand protection practice. She has more than 20 years of experience in the industry and focuses her practice on trademark counselling, portfolio management, and trademark enforcement. In particular, Talley works with clients to develop solutions and strategies to help thwart counterfeiters and infringers who seek to profit from her clients' brands.





More features

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods