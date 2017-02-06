Monica Riva Talley
Key details
- Job title:Director
- Jurisdiction:United States - Washington DC, United States, US - Washington DC, US
- Practice area:Dispute Resolution
Monica Talley is a director at Sterne Kessler Goldstein & Fox and heads the firm's trademark and brand protection practice. She has more than 20 years of experience in the industry and focuses her practice on trademark counselling, portfolio management, and trademark enforcement. In particular, Talley works with clients to develop solutions and strategies to help thwart counterfeiters and infringers who seek to profit from her clients' brands.