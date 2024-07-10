Subscribe

Michael Munch Østergaard

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner - European Trademark and Design Attorney
  • Firm: Abion

Company Latest

Abion




More leaders

profile
Azhar Sadique
Partner - Director of Brand Innovation   Abion  
profile
Lorenzo Litta
Partner - Global Head of Brands & Legal   Abion  




More features

Breaking tradition: How Keystone helps lawyers find more freedom
'Dewberry ' case may raise costs and liability for US corporates
Inventa expands Africa presence with new office in DR Congo
Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds