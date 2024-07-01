Latest
AI
Careers
Diversity
Future of IP
INTA 2024
Law firm news
Standard-essential patents
Trade secrets
Unified Patent Court
Patents
Trademarks
Copyright
Jurisdiction reports
WIPR Insights
Rankings
UK Trademark Rankings 2024
Germany Trademark Rankings 2024
Diversity Top 100 2024
Leaders 2024
Company Directory
Magazines
Events
Conferences
Webinars
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
WIPR Leaders
Mathieu De Rooij
Mathieu De Rooij
Key details
Job title:
Spanish and European Patent Attorney, UPC Representative, Partner
Firm:
Bardehle Pagenberg
Company Latest
‘Rightsholders be aware’: Design firm loses key priority patent case in EU
Norton Rose appoints new partner in Munich
Dentons launches IP practice in Italy, adds partner
Bardehle Pagenberg partners with Singapore-based law firm
German IP firm strengthens patent team
More leaders
profile
Alexander von Mühlendahl
Attorney at Law
Bardehle Pagenberg
profile
Henning Hartwig
Partner
Bardehle Pagenberg
profile
Julien Fréneaux
Attorney at Law, UPC Representative, Partner
Bardehle Pagenberg
profile
Johannes Heselberger
Partner
Bardehle Pagenberg
More features
Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide