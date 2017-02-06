Manish Saurastri is a Partner with Krishna & Saurastri Associates LLP. He has demonstrated credentials in all aspects of Intellectual Property law and enforcement, especially in Patents, Trade Marks and Copyrights litigations. He has been the preferred choice of numerous domestic and international clients to advise and handle their IP issues. In addition to Patents and Trade Marks prosecution, his prowess extends to providing counseling to clients on all aspects involving the¬† divestitures and joint ventures, anti-counterfeiting measures, transactions,¬† confidentiality, data protection and passing off, etc.