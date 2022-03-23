Leythem Wall is European and UK patent attorney and litigator specialising in the chemical, consumer products, energy, material, mechanical, medical and pharmaceutical sectors. Prior to founding Oxon IP, he was a Partner in major European and US Intellectual Property law firms, and before then in-house patent counsel for ExxonMobil and AkzoNobel; He regularly represents clients in Opposition and Appeal proceedings before the European Patent Office (EPO) as lead counsel. He has won numerous offensive and defensive oppositions, including multi-party proceedings and successful coordination with disputes in multiple jurisdictions such as USA and China.