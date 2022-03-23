Subscribe

Leythem Wall

Key Details

Leythem Wall is European and UK patent attorney and litigator specialising in the chemical, consumer products, energy, material, mechanical, medical and pharmaceutical sectors. Prior to founding Oxon IP, he was a Partner in major European and US Intellectual Property law firms, and before then in-house patent counsel for ExxonMobil and AkzoNobel; He regularly represents clients in Opposition and Appeal proceedings before the European Patent Office (EPO) as lead counsel. He has won numerous offensive and defensive oppositions, including multi-party proceedings and successful coordination with disputes in multiple jurisdictions such as USA and China.









More features

Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’