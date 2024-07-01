Subscribe

Kate O'Rourke

o-rourke_kate-_mewburnellis

Key details

  • Job title: Of Counsel, Chartered Trade Mark Attorney, Solicitor
  • Firm: Mewburn Ellis

Company Latest

Mewburn Ellis names new head of trademark practice
What’s in a name? Enforcing trademark rights and the ‘own name’ defence
Draft Brexit agreement confirms future of IP rights in UK
A quarter of UK consumers ripped off by counterfeits: report
How Industry 4.0 is driving global patent applications








More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency