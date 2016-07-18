Subscribe

Karin Sandberg

Karin-Sandberg

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Harmsen Utescher
  • Practice area: IP-Litigation, Copyright, Unfair Competition, Design




More leaders

profile
Rainer Kaase
Partner   Harmsen Utescher  
profile
Till Lampel
Partner   Harmsen Utescher  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide